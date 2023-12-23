The Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that Donald Trump is constitutionally ineligible to run for U.S. president again pits one fundamental value against another: giving voters in a democracy the right to pick their leaders versus ensuring that no one is above the law.

Trump’s status as the Republican front-runner for the presidential nomination, despite his role in the events that culminated in the attack on the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, has created severe tensions between those two principles. If the court’s legal reasoning is correct, obeying the rule of law produces an anti-democratic result.

That constitutional and political dilemma is likely to land before the U.S. Supreme Court. And while Trump’s name would stay on the primary ballot as the justices weighed the matter, their decision would have consequences far beyond his opportunity to win Colorado’s 10 Electoral College votes.