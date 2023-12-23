After days of hunting in vain for clues to a gruesome double murder of a man and his baby daughter in a forest east of Prague last week, Czech police called off their search for evidence leading to the identity of the killer. Nothing had been found, they said, that "would currently indicate any imminent danger.”

The next day, their elusive quarry broke cover in the center of Prague, the Czech capital, killing 14 more people and wounding more than 20 others Thursday at Charles University and sending a nation into mourning.

Czech police connected the two episodes through ballistic analysis, saying Friday that the gun used to kill the father and baby Dec. 15 in Klanovice Forest had been "found in the house where the shooter at the university lived.” Police identified the gunman as David K., in keeping with European police protocol to give only a first name and last initial for privacy reasons. They say he had been a student in world history at the university and killed himself after the rampage.