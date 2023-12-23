A major general in his 50s with the Ground Self-Defense Force has been demoted by two ranks to lieutenant colonel for power harassment against subordinates, the Defense Ministry said Friday.

The punishment was the second heaviest available after dismissal and the first two-rank demotion at the GSDF.

The incident was reported during a special inspection conducted after former SDF member Rina Gonoi went public about the sexual harassment she experienced in the SDF.

According to the ministry, a total of 247 power and sexual harassment cases were recognized out of 1,325 reports during the inspection. It punished a total of 245 people for 207 of the 247 cases. They include 166 GSDF members, 36 Maritime Self-Defense Force members and 26 Air Self-Defense Force members.

The ministry is also considering punishments for the remaining 40 cases while investigating 12 other cases.

The major general repeatedly used coercive words against subordinates during training between March 2020 and December 2022, causing five to develop mental health issues and take up to nine months off work. During the inspection, he said he did not believe his actions amounted to power harassment.

"We will provide thorough guidance to eradicate shameful acts and make efforts to prevent harassment," said Gen. Yasunori Morishita, the GSDF's chief of staff.