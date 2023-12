A French appeals court on Thursday upheld the prison sentence of a Chilean man for the premeditated murder of his Japanese ex-girlfriend in 2016.

Last April, a lower court had sentenced Nicolas Zepeda to 28 years in prison for killing Narumi Kurosaki, then age 21, in December 2016 in the eastern French city of Besancon.

"You have been found guilty of premeditated murder," judge Francois Arnaud said Thursday as he confirmed the sentence, with the 33-year-old standing head-bowed in the courtroom.