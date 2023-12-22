The top U.S. military officer held a virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart on Thursday, the Pentagon said, in the first such conversation in over a year amid hopes by U.S. officials that it could lead to a broader restoration of ties between the two militaries.

The video teleconference followed an agreement between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping last month to resume military-to-military ties severed by Beijing after then-House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited self-ruled Taiwan in August 2022.

U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gen. Liu Zhenli of China's People's Liberation Army touched on "a number of global and regional security issues," Brown's office said.