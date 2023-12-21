The latest legal challenge to Donald Trump's campaign for a second term as U.S. president seems likely to hand the 2024 Republican front-runner even more firepower in his quest to win his party's nomination.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the former president was barred from its state ballot for engaging in "insurrection" due to a rarely used constitutional provision, an unprecedented decision that the conservative-led U.S. Supreme Court could overturn.

Donors and political analysts from both major parties said the ruling would inflame Trump's political base, fuel his argument that he is the victim of a partisan legal process, and fill his campaign coffers, as happened earlier this year when he was indicted on a bevy of felony charges for attempting to overturn the 2020 election among other alleged crimes. Those charges did not include insurrection.