A dozen people were still missing on Thursday after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck northwestern Gansu province late Monday, with netizens questioning the speed at which rescue operations had ended.

Chinese media reported that search-and-rescue work in Gansu ended at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, about 15 hours after the disaster hit a remote and mountainous area near the border straddling the provinces of Gansu and Qinghai. It was not immediately clear whether the search in Qinghai was continuing.

In Gansu, 115 people had been found dead as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday and 784 were injured, authorities said. Gansu has not reported any missing persons.