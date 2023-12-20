Tokyo police said Wednesday that this year they arrested 140 women for alleged prostitution in Shinjuku’s Kabukicho entertainment district, nearly triple the figure from last year.

Some 43% of those arrested from the start of the year through Tuesday said they went into prostitution to pay for hosts and so-called underground male idols. About 80% were in their 20s, while three were age 19 or younger.

“I have been going to (a host club) every day where a host I met on social media works," said a woman in her 20s who was among those arrested, adding she had loans that needed to be repaid.