Abdel Fattah al-Sisi swept to a third term as Egypt's president Monday in an election where he faced no serious challengers, calling the vote a rejection of the "inhumane war" in neighboring Gaza.

The election, in which he took 89.6% of the vote according to the National Election Authority, was held as Egypt struggles with a slow-burning economic crisis and tries to manage the risk of spillover from the war adjacent to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

Many people in the Arab world's most populous country expressed indifference about the Dec. 10 to Dec. 12 election, saying the result was a foregone conclusion.