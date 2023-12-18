Young people’s knowledge of and interest in the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami, and the related accident at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, has been declining year by year.

Together with his team, Naoya Maekawa, 46, an associate professor at Fukushima University’s Organization for the Promotion of Education, conducted a 20-question survey on students to test their knowledge about the disaster in fiscal years 2019, 2021 and 2022, and found that the scores have dropped every year.

Maekawa said memories of the disaster are fading.