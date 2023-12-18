Born and raised in the bustling city of Hong Kong, 42-year-old Chan Yiu-sun knows better than anyone how difficult it can be to find the time and space to slow down.

But following a bout of depression and an inspiring encounter with a friend, Chan became determined to change that. In May 2020, he founded Moments In Woods, a nongovernmental organization dedicated to providing forest therapy to people from all walks of life.

Chan first learned about forest therapy while visiting a friend in New Zealand in 2018. It stems from the Japanese term shinrin-yoku, which translates to forest bathing, and refers to the therapeutic practice of immersing oneself in nature to enhance mental well-being.