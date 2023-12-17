Criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu for not acting with urgency to free hostages held by Hamas is rising as details emerge about the shooting deaths of three Israeli captives at the hands of the nation’s military during fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu said on Saturday the killings "struck me hard.” But, he added, "We are more determined than ever to continue to the end — until we eliminate Hamas, return all of our hostages.”

Protests started on Friday outside the nation’s military headquarters, and larger protests were set for Tel Aviv on Saturday evening. The premier is also taking heat for what’s been termed inaction on securing a new prisoner exchange deal, two weeks after a brief cease-fire ended.