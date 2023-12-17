Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed Sunday to deepen relations regarding security and economic issues at a summit to commemorate 50 years of friendship and cooperation. The agreement comes as China's growing clout alters the region's geopolitical environment.

In a "joint vision statement" issued after the gathering in Tokyo, the leaders pledged to step up cooperation on maritime security, strengthen supply chains, promote sustainable energy practices and expand people-to-people exchanges in various sectors.

The leaders also announced the launch of a new initiative for the next-generation auto industry aimed at mapping out strategies to enable ASEAN members to remain a major hub of auto production and exports.