The government plans to set up a third-party panel as part of its plan to ensure transparency over the costs for the 2025 Osaka World Expo, it was learned Sunday.

The move is aimed at monitoring the budgets of the central government and the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition amid concerns over ballooning costs for the event.

The panel, to be set up under industry minister Ken Saito, will comprise experts including a certified public accountant, sources said.

The expo's construction costs are now forecast to total up to ¥235 billion, far larger than initial estimates. The government and other concerned parties are facing questions as the cost estimate has been raised twice.

The government is expected to disclose the overall budget picture in the near future, including expenses for related projects.