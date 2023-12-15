Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered one clear message at his marathon news conference on Thursday — he’s not backing down or planning to compromise in his war on Ukraine ahead of Russia's presidential election in March.

While Putin spoke during four hours of mostly softball questions from journalists and selected citizens, sirens blared repeatedly across Ukraine as Russia continued its missile and drone strikes, including with Kinzhal hypersonic weapons. Soldiers featured prominently at the televised event, allowing Putin to heap praise on his army for the unprovoked invasion that has devastated Ukraine and upended European security.

"There’ll be peace when we achieve our goals,” Putin said, repeating his claims that the invasion aimed to secure the demilitarization of Ukraine and its neutral status. The sides can "either come to an agreement or resolve it by force. This is what we will strive for,” he said.