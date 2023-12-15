U.S. Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis, who was imprisoned in Japan over a fatal car crash, has been transferred to U.S. custody, his family said Thursday.

Alkonis began serving a three-year prison term in 2022 after being convicted of negligent driving over a May 2021 car crash that killed two Japanese citizens and injured another in Shizuoka Prefecture.

In a post to social media Thursday, Andrew Eubanks, a close friend of Alkonis who leads the Bring Ridge Home campaign, announced the news in a statement from the organization.