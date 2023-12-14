U.S. and Taiwanese officials discussed on Wednesday ways to expand Taipei's participation in U.N. and other international forums, the State Department has said.

The meeting in Washington was organized by the American Institute in Taiwan and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States, it said. The United States and Taiwan have no official diplomatic ties and the two institutions serve as their de facto embassies.

They discussed in particular how best to secure the self-ruled democratic island's involvement in meetings of the World Health Organization's decision-making body and the International Civil Aviation Organization, as well as its "meaningful" participation in non-U.N. multilateral frameworks, a statement issued by the department said.