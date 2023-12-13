Taiwan's military drove away four attempts by Chinese forces to approach the island's sensitive contiguous zone last month, Taiwan security officials said, in what they see as a ramped-up Chinese campaign to "intimidate" voters before key elections.

Taiwan officials have repeatedly warned that China is trying to sway voters toward candidates seeking closer ties with Beijing, whose government has framed the Jan. 13 presidential and parliamentary elections as a choice between "peace and war" and urged Taiwanese to make the "right choice."

Taiwan has complained during the past four years of regular Chinese military incursions as Beijing increases pressure to try to force the democratically governed island to accept its sovereignty.