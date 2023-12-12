Things got off to a rough start between Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, two men who on the surface at least have little in common — but since Russia invaded Ukraine they have become firm allies.

As the Ukrainian president makes his third wartime trip to the White House on Tuesday in a bid to stop U.S. funding drying up, here is a look at their previous meetings.

Biden received the young Ukrainian president, who is 36 years his junior, in the historic Oval office for Zelenskyy's first visit to the White House, before Russia's invasion.