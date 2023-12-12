A land-based cruise missile launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen struck a commercial tanker vessel, causing a fire and damage but no casualties, two U.S. defense officials said on Monday.

The attack on the tanker STRINDA took place about 60 nautical miles (111 kilometers) north of the Bab al-Mandab Strait about 9 p.m. GMT, one of officials said. The U.S. Navy destroyer USS Mason was there and provided aid, the officials said.

The second official said the STRINDA was moving under its own power in the hours after the attack.