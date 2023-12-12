As artificial intelligence transforms societies across the globe, affecting everything from autonomous vehicles to critical national infrastructure, bolstering digital security against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks has become a key issue for states and private businesses alike.

To combat the growing risks to national security, researchers and cybersecurity experts are engaged in a seemingly endless race to uncover digital vulnerabilities in the public and private sectors before they can be exploited by malign actors.

Given how strategically important the Indo-Pacific is for global supply chains, officials from Japan, the United States and the European Union have all stressed how crucial it is to bolster cyber defenses in countries throughout the region.