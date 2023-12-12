The kanji character “zei” (税), which means taxes, was selected Tuesday as the character that best represents 2023, the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation announced.

According to the foundation, the public chose the kanji due to tax hikes and cuts being heavily covered in the news and discussed among policymakers, with many feeling anxious about the increasing prices of gas and everyday goods.

Others noted how the start of a new invoice system and debates surrounding furusato nōzei — a program that allows people to make tax payments to a municipality of their choice in return for gifts — put taxation on their minds.

It is the second time that the kanji character for zei, which can also be read as “sei” or “mitsugi” was chosen as kanji of the year. The first time was in 2014, when the nation’s consumption tax was raised to 8% from 5%.

Zei received 5,976 votes out of the 147,878 cast. Coming in at a close second, with a difference of only 405 votes, was “sho” (暑), referring to the record-breaking heat the nation experienced this summer.

The top kanji for each year has been announced by the foundation since 1995. It polls the public to determine what the nation views as being the kanji that best represents the year and announces the top 20 in December at Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto.

In 2022, “sen” (戦), meaning war, battle or match, took first place, representing a year of conflict and violence with events like the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The 2021 winner was “kin” (金), meaning gold or money, referring to the gold medals Japan won in the the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, which were held that year.