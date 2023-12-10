With the ongoing extraordinary session of the Diet scheduled to end on Wednesday, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is hesitating over whether to submit a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet.

While there are growing calls within the CDP for a no-confidence motion in the wake of "slush fund" allegations against factions of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, it remains to be seen how far support for such a motion will spread in the opposition camp.

The CDP will discuss the matter at an executive meeting on Monday.