Facilities for people with disabilities in Japan are facing severe labor shortages, a recent survey by a group supporting disabled people showed, affected by low wages and a shrinking workforce in the graying country.

Only 53.5% of openings for regular employees were filled at such facilities in fiscal 2022, far below the average of 81.3% at private firms and government institutions hiring new graduates this year, Kyosaren said.

The figure for openings for nonregular workers was only slightly higher at 59.9%, according to the organization, which surveyed 1,047 facilities including those providing employment support, life nursing care and development assistance for children.