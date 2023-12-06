Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone on Wednesday that it was important to minimize civilian casualties in the conflict with Hamas, the Japanese government said.

"Prime Minster Kishida stated continued growth in the number of civilian casualties should be avoided, and that it is important to calm the situation swiftly, minimize civilian casualties and observe international law including international humanitarian law," a Foreign Ministry announcement said.

In response, Netanyahu set out Israel's position on the military operation in Gaza, the announcement said, without elaborating.