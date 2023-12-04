Japan is set to attend for the first time a meeting of the Combined Space Operations (CSpO) initiative, a cooperation framework for space security involving seven countries including the United States and Britain, sources have said.

At the meeting to be held in Berlin from Wednesday, the current member countries are slated to discuss Japan's bid to become an official CSpO member, among other topics, informed sources said.

At a time when space is becoming an area of military concern along with land, sea, air and cyberspace, Japan is moving to deepen cooperation with the U.S. and other Western countries in a bid to strengthen its space surveillance capabilities.