The Indian Navy's Kadmatt antisubmarine ship has arrived at the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture.

The defense of the waters linking India and Japan is very important, Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George said at a news conference at the base on Sunday, showing his country's readiness to deepen defense cooperation with Japan.

The two countries are working to strengthen their relations through "the Quad" framework, which also includes the United States and Australia. The Quad framework is partly aimed at keeping a check on China.

The Indo-Pacific region is now one of the most important regions geopolitically, George said, adding that India and Japan will work together as democratic countries for the peace and stability of the region.

The Kadmatt and the MSDF's Towada replenishment vessel conducted a joint exercise in waters around Okinawa last Tuesday based on the Japan-India acquisition and cross-servicing agreement.

The Indian warship arrived at the Yokosuka base on Saturday for replenishment.