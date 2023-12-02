An inmate was charged on Friday with attempted murder and other offenses following the stabbing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the murder of George Floyd, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

The complaint charges John Turscak, 52, with stabbing Chauvin about 22 times "with an improvised knife" on Nov. 24 while incarcerated at Federal Correctional Institution Tucson, prosecutors said.

Turscak was charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury, according to prosecutors.