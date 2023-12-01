U.S. President Joe Biden sought to showcase the United States’ commitment to Africa as he hosted his Angolan counterpart, Joao Lourenco, a meeting that highlighted the former's unfulfilled pledge to visit the continent.

Biden has worked to revitalize U.S.-Africa ties to counter growing Chinese and Russian influence. Yet Africa’s leaders still waiting for a presidential trip are concerned the continent is again taking a back seat to other geopolitical priorities.

"America is all in on Africa,” Biden said on Thursday during his White House meeting with Lourenco, touting projects meant to help connect Angola to the global economy, spur clean energy and boost agricultural exports.