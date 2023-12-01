Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, turned 22 on Friday amid her final year of university, in which she is balancing her studies with a wide range of official duties as a member of the imperial family.

Her official duties have allowed the princess to connect with the history and traditions of the imperial family, reaffirming her understanding of its responsibilities, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Currently a fourth-year student at Gakushuin University's Faculty of Letters, the princess has been studying on campus since last spring after attending classes online during the coronavirus pandemic.