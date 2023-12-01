The health ministry has presented a draft plan to strengthen regulations on sales of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs for cough and cold in response to the spread of overdoses mainly among young people.

The draft, presented at a meeting Thursday, calls for banning retailers from selling cough and cold remedies that may be abused to people under 20 in large volume or selling more than one product to such people at one time.

Under the plan, the sale of such drugs would be limited to one product and in small volume each time if the buyer is under 20.