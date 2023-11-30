The streets of the Afghan capital have changed since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, becoming cleaner and safer — but more somber.

Under Afghanistan's Taliban leadership, Kabul municipal authorities have launched an ambitious program to improve life in the city of 7 million, with aggressive tax collection funding roadworks, public monuments and cleanup campaigns.

They have also ruthlessly purged the streets of drug addicts, and rounded up beggars to differentiate between the "professionals" and genuinely needy.