Advance sales of admission tickets for the 2025 Osaka Kansai Japan Expo began on Thursday, 500 days before the global event in western Japan opens, amid lingering concerns over ballooning costs.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition is aiming to build momentum through events amid headwinds such as slower-than-expected progress in the building of pavilions by overseas participants due to high costs of material and labor.

About 30 countries have selected builders for the event that runs from April 13 through Oct. 13, 2025, but construction had not started as of Wednesday, according to a senior official of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.