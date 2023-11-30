They are not as threatening to humans as bears and rarely draw national attention. They are a species of deer but not adored like those at the world-famous Nara Park, either.

The Reeves' muntjac is a small and invasive species of deer originating in China and Taiwan. In some parts of Japan, the species' numbers have grown significantly over the decades, and the animals have tormented local communities by feasting on crops and fraying nerves with their sharp barking sounds.

Damage to crops and the ecosystem has been substantial, and the local governments concerned are striving to ultimately eradicate the species, known as kyon in Japanese — a seemingly far-fetched goal.