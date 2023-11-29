Poor nutrition, solitary confinement — details of how the hostages seized when Hamas attacked southern Israel have been treated in captivity are starting to emerge from under a veil of secrecy.

Palestinian militant groups have released more than 50 Israeli women and children since a Qatar- and Egypt-mediated deal took effect on Friday, along with several other foreign nationals — among them at least 17 Thais.

More than 160 other hostages taken in the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7 are still held in the Gaza Strip.