In an age where forces from artificial intelligence to Donald Trump have left Americans doubting the truth, U.S. dictionary Merriam-Webster says that 2023's most looked-up word was "authentic."

The venerable publisher, whose dictionary is especially popular online, said the trend was driven by people reading and talking about artificial intelligence, celebrity culture, identity and social media.

"Authentic" beat other contenders such as "deepfake," "rizz" (young-people speak for charisma) and "coronation" for honors as the word that most often sent people to the dictionary.