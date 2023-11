As more people cross borders in the post-COVID era, it appears that another type of traveler is on the move: bedbugs.

Over the past few months, infestations have been afflicting mattresses and sofas worldwide, from Paris to Japan's neighbors such as South Korea and China.

No cases have so far been reported in Japan, but experts caution that it may only be a matter of time, given that the number of travelers going in and out of the country is quickly rising in the post-pandemic era.