Thousands of people took to the streets across the world on Saturday to condemn violence against women on the U.N.-designated International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

"The scourge of gender-based violence continues to inflict pain and injustice on too many," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"An estimated one in three women globally will experience physical violence, rape, or stalking at some point in their lifetimes. It's an outrage."