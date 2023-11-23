Working at a university hospital in Tokyo after fleeing Ukraine in the face of Russia's invasion, Daria Krokva has set her sights on acquiring a doctor's license in Japan.

The 26-year-old Ukrainian doctor, now an associate researcher at a hospital affiliated with Juntendo University, is working hard on her Japanese proficiency in order to qualify for taking the national examination for medical practitioners.

"I have wanted to be a doctor since my childhood, so I didn't want to leave this wish," she said, speaking English. With that thought in mind, Krokva is gearing up for the highly competitive national exam.