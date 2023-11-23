A South Korean appeals court on Thursday ruled in favor of a group of former "comfort women" seeking compensation from the Japanese government over their treatment in Japanese military brothels during World War II.

The Seoul High Court decision comes after a lower court in 2021 dismissed the case on the grounds that South Korea has no jurisdiction over the case due to "sovereign immunity" — a concept under international law that a state is immune from the jurisdiction of a court in another country.

The term “comfort women” is a euphemism for those who suffered under Japan’s military brothel system before and during World War II.

The Japanese government declined to be involved in the case, as well as similar lawsuits filed by other groups of South Korean women who claimed to have been forced to work in the military brothels.

Thursday's ruling comes amid an improvement in South Korea-Japan relations, with this following Seoul's pledge to resolve a dispute over alleged forced labor at Japanese firms during Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

Japan has said all issues stemming from its 1910-1945 colonization of the Korean Peninsula were settled "completely and finally" under a 1965 bilateral agreement, and that an accord reached by the two countries in 2015 "finally and irreversibly" resolved the comfort women issue.