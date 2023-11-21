Twenty-eight premature babies were evacuated from war-devastated Gaza to Egypt on Monday as the Hamas-run health ministry accused Israel of a deadly strike on the territory's Indonesian Hospital.

While fighting raged, negotiators worked to seal a deal for the release of some of the roughly 240 hostages the Islamist militants took during their surprise Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

The Gaza health ministry charged that Israel's army killed at least 12 people in the strike on the Indonesian Hospital in the Palestinian territory's north, where entire city blocks have been reduced to rubble.