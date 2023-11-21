South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was set to arrive in the U.K. on Tuesday to launch negotiations on a new free trade agreement, as both he and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak try to burnish their international credentials ahead of respective general elections.

Yoon was to ride with his wife in a carriage to Buckingham Palace to meet King Charles III before delivering an address to the Houses of Parliament on the opening day of his three-day visit. He was scheduled to meet with U.K. and South Korea business leaders and then Sunak on Wednesday.

During his trip, Yoon will launch negotiations on an updated free trade agreement with the U.K., as Sunak attempts to clinch closer relationships with overseas partners following Britain’s decision to part ways with the European Union.