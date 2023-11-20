More than seven months into Sudan's devastating war that has killed thousands and displaced millions, experts warn that the scarred and impoverished country faces the threat of breaking apart.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is waging war against the armed forces and there have been reports of new massacres in Sudan's western Darfur region.

Experts now warn that the country could face a "Libya scenario," in reference to the north African country long divided between two rival administrations in its east and west.