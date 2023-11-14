Mexico and Estonia have withdrawn from the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Japan Expo, the minister in charge of the event said Tuesday, with rising construction costs weighing on overseas participants planning to build their own pavilions.

Still, an additional nine countries including Denmark and Finland have decided to participate in the event, Hanako Jimi said.

As of March, a total of 153 countries and regions had announced their participation, in addition to eight international organizations. In the latest tally, the number is 160 countries and regions as well as nine international organizations, according to the Foreign Ministry.