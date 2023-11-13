A lively crowd gathered on a sunny Sunday in San Francisco to protest a meeting of cross-Pacific political leaders and a wide spectrum of other issues, prominently including those calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Protesters converged on the plaza in front of San Francisco's ferry building, the gateway to the city, carrying banners and posters opposing the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, calling for economic and environmental change, and waving Palestinian flags.

Others were opposed to the oil industry and supported labor activists and immigrants' rights, and the crowd stretched for several blocks along the Market Street thoroughfare when the march began late afternoon.