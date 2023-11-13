A Chinese woman who was killed last week at the entrance of her house in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, was repeatedly hit on the head with a blunt object, investigators have said.

Lin Yaojie, 33, was attacked Thursday when she came home — she was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead. The suspects are two men — one about 180 centimeters tall who was wearing a jacket and a cap, and the other described as fairly thin — and they remain at large.

Since Lin, who died of hemorrhagic shock due to her severe head injuries, appeared to have been hit repeatedly over several minutes, investigators believe the perpetrators had a significant intent to kill. The injuries were focused on her head and face, and a portion of her skull had caved in.

Additionally, Lin, who was living separately from her husband and two children, sustained wounds to her arms, suggesting that she attempted to defend herself during the attack.

The victim’s car and her front door were found to be locked, NHK reported, with police believing the two men had been waiting for her to return home. No money or goods were stolen from her.

Police have tasked 100 police officers with checking security footage from nearby and questioning family members, believing that she was most likely involved in some kind of conflict with the suspects.

The incident occurred in a residential area of Matsudo, about 1.5 kilometers west of Kitamatsudo station on the Joban Line.

Information from Jiji, Kyodo added