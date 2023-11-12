Japan on Sunday conducted a tsunami evacuation drill on its westernmost island, an exercise that could also help residents respond to an emergency arising from any attempt by China to take control of nearby self-ruled Taiwan, an official said.

About 200 island officials and members of Japan's military, known as the Self-Defense Force, took part in the exercise on Yonaguni, 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) southwest of the capital, Tokyo.

But SDF helicopters and landing craft from ships that had sailed more than 1,000 km (620 miles) from the main Japanese islands were unable to join the exercise because of strong winds.