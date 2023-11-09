U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday condemned North Korea for sending arms to help the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as he held meetings with top officials in key ally South Korea.

The United States, South Korea and Japan have in recent weeks repeatedly criticized Pyongyang for helping Russia pursue its military campaign in Ukraine, with Seoul saying North Korea has sent a million artillery rounds.

Blinken is in Seoul following a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Japan. He met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul on Thursday.