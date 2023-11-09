Despite the stagnation of its economy, Tokyo managed to remain in third place behind London and New York in the Global Power City Index (GPCI) report released on Thursday, narrowly avoiding being overtaken by Paris.

The annual report compiled by the Mori Memorial Foundation’s Institute for Urban Strategies showed that the top seven cities remained consistent with the previous years. Still, scores fluctuated and Paris nearly overtook Tokyo for third place despite the French capital's score having declined.

While Paris’s decline was due to losses in the accessibility category, Tokyo saw a decline due to a downturn in its economy.