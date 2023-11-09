Police around Japan are increasingly starting to use a test kit that can quickly determine whether a sexual assault victim was given a date-rape drug.

Use of the rapid test kit is seen expanding further as it helps enable speedy investigations of suspected sexual assault cases and eases the burdens on victims.

Date-rape drugs, including sleep-inducing drugs, are used by sexual assault perpetrators to render their victims unconscious or unable to resist. Such drugs are often slipped into drinks, such as alcoholic beverages.